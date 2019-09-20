AudioNewsPodcastsTopTop stories

Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 2

by Karen Sandoval-Santana and Charles Buckley
written by Karen Sandoval-Santana and Charles Buckley

This week on Blue and Gold, we take a look at the beginning of the 2019 Canadian federal election, with special focus on the Toronto-Centre riding.

Ryersonian reporters Evan Cherubini and Sydney Perelmutter join us in studio to talk about what we can expect from the next month of campaign season, and where Ryerson students can go to cast their vote.

Also this week, we present a special segment on Yusra Javed, a fourth-year Ryerson journalism student who died this past weekend. From the school’s memorial this Wednesday to Yusra’s impact on the Ryersonian, we introduce you to one of the university’s most accomplished and beloved students.

Charlie is executive producer of podcasts for the Ryersonian's Fall 2019 masthead.

