Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 1

by Karen Sandoval-Santana and Charles Buckley
written by Karen Sandoval-Santana and Charles Buckley

In the inaugural episode of the fall season of Blue and Gold, we take a look at the Student Choice Initiative, a new change to Ontario education policy that allows students to opt-out of ancillary on-campus fees, such as students’ unions, news outlets and campus amenities. 

We talk to Ryersonian news editor Menna Elnaka, Eyeopener editors Valerie Dittritch and Emma Sandri, and the students themselves to see how the SCI affects student life and student wallets. 

Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories, created by Karen Sandoval-Santana and Charlie Buckley. 

Charlie is executive producer of podcasts for the Ryersonian's Fall 2019 masthead.

