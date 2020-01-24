Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 12

In the first episode of the winter season of Blue and Gold, we speak with Negin Khodayari, a Ryerson student who wrote the piece for the Eyeopener earlier this month on her perspective growing up with an Iranian and Canadian identity.

We talk to Ryersonian news editor, Regina Dickson, to learn about the lives of two Ryerson alumni who were on board Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 which was shot down in Iran on January 8, 2020.

Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories, created by Lauren Davis, and hosted by Dan Drigo, and Latoya Powell.