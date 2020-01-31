AudioNewsPodcastsTopTop stories

Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 13

by Lauren Davis, Daniel Drigo and Latoya Powell
by Lauren Davis, Daniel Drigo and Latoya Powell

In the second episode of the winter season of Blue and Gold, we speak with education reporter Sherina Harris to give us insight on the cause and effect of the termination and what we should be expecting.

We talk to fifth-year student David Jardine who opens up about student politics and why the RSU is receiving the backlash that it currently is.

Lastly, we speak to the president of CESAR, Nicole Brayiannis, about the impact of the termination and the importance of student representation on campus.

Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories, created by Lauren Davis, and hosted by Dan Drigo, and Latoya Powell.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

2
