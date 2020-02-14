Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 15

In the fourth episode of the winter season of Blue and Gold, education reporter Sherina Harris joins us again to close out election season and summarize the last week of campus politics.

We also hear from presidential candidates, Charmaine Reid and Ali Yousaf.

We sit down with Cristal Hines, a fifth-year social work student, to talk about both her experiences as a woman of colour and her involvement on and off campus as a young, black leader.

Lastly, we hear “Black Privilege”, a poem by Elizabeth Ariho.

Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories, produced by Lauren Davis, and hosted by Dan Drigo and Latoya Powell.