Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 16

by Lauren Davis, Daniel Drigo and Latoya Powell
written by Lauren Davis, Daniel Drigo and Latoya Powell

In the fifth episode of the winter season of Blue and Gold, we speak with counsellor Eden Abraham on how mental health issues affect members of the black community. 

Later in the show, we speak with Semir Bulle, co-president of the Black Medical Students Association at the University of Toronto, who speaks about the experiences black students have when it comes to their mental health. 

Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories, created by Lauren Davis, and hosted by Dan Drigo and Latoya Powell. 

2
