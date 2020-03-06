Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 17

In the sixth episode of the winter season of Blue and Gold, we speak with Mariam Nouser, co-founder of the halal makeup brand, Infinitely Classic, on how she started her business and why she wants to empower Muslim women.

Later in the show, we speak with Jody Ellesse, a Toronto-based makeup artist on her challenges as a black female entrepreneur.

Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories, created and hosted by Sarah Chew and Latoya Powell.