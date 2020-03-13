AudioNewsPodcastsTopTop stories

Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 18

by Sarah Chew and Latoya Powell
written by Sarah Chew and Latoya Powell
In the seventh episode of the winter season of Blue and Gold, we speak with Ryersonian reporter Katie Swyers on the latest court updates in the RSU v. Ryerson case, and how the injunction passed by the judge will impact Ryerson’s newly-elected student government structure. 

Later in the show, we speak with our editor-in-chief Taline Loschiavo about her newest article on the consumerization of students that has turned postsecondary education into a diploma factory. 
 
Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories, created and hosted by Sarah Chew and Latoya Powell. 

Sarah Chew is an executive podcast producer at the Ryersonian. Her favourite topics to report on are women's issues, food, culture and travel. You'll either find her petting a dog or climbing a mountain in a foreign country - both are highly likely.

0 comment
2
