Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 7

This week on Blue & Gold, we take a look at the Ryerson Student Strike and the movement against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cuts to postsecondary education. Ryersonian reporter Kevin Taghabon joins us to catch up on what’s brought us to next week’s strike.

Later in the show, we sit down with Ryersonian reporters Sydney Perelmutter, Moosa Imran and Ben Cohen to talk through the latest release from Kanye West: Jesus is King.