Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 7

by Karen Sandoval-Santana and Charles Buckley
by Karen Sandoval-Santana and Charles Buckley

This week on Blue & Gold, we take a look at the Ryerson Student Strike and the movement against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cuts to postsecondary education. Ryersonian reporter Kevin Taghabon joins us to catch up on what’s brought us to next week’s strike. 

Later in the show, we sit down with Ryersonian reporters Sydney Perelmutter, Moosa Imran and Ben Cohen to talk through the latest release from Kanye West: Jesus is King. 

Karen Sandoval-Santana is a reporter and the host of the Blue&Gold podcast at the Ryersonian.

