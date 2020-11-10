AudioNewsPodcastsTopTop stories

Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast – Season 2 – Episode 6

by Alex Cyr, Sidra Jafri, Jasmine Rach and Nojoud Al Mallees
The sixth episode of the fall season of Blue & Gold looks at how dating has changed during the pandemic. This week, our host Sidra Jafri chats with students  to learn about how their relationships and searches for love have been upended since March. We also speak with Jen Kirsch, a Ryerson graduate and relationship expert who shares her insights on how to find love and maintain the spark during these unusual times. Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories; created, hosted and produced by Jasmine Rach, Nojoud Al Mallees, Sidra Jafri and Alex Cyr.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

