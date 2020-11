In this eighth episode of the fall season of Blue & Gold, we explore two stories outside of those that have dominated the news cycle.

First, our video executive producer Deepak Bidwai speaks with author and academic Monia Mazigh, about Islamophobia in France and around the world. Then, host Nojoud Al Mallees chats with Brad Galloway, Coordinator at the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, on the rise in far-right extremism in the United States.

