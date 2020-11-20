Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast – Season 2 – Episode 7

The seventh episode of the fall season of Blue & Gold takes a dive into the world of varsity sports here at Ryerson. This fall, both the Ontario University Athletics conference and national sports governing body U SPORTS announced that all athletic events under their umbrella would be suspended until 2021. This week, our host Alex Cyr chats with Ryersonian sports editor Daniel Centeno about the stories he covered despite the cancellation of all varsity sports contests. Then we hear from Kaitlyn Wilson, a fifth year figure skater and OUA All-star who is learning to practice her sport in the absence of facilities. And finally, Ryersonian reporter Coby Zucker tells us about E-sports: the fastest growing – yet most misunderstood – sport offered at Ryerson. Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories; created, hosted and produced by Jasmine Rach, Nojoud Al Mallees, Sidra Jafri and Alex Cyr.