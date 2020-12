For our last podcast episode this semester, we decided to check in with our own reporters here at the Ryersonian. Our host Sidra Jafri chats with reporters Josh Scott, Nabeeha Baig and Gavin Mercier about their most recent stories. Their pieces are all part of the Ryersonian’s third Special Project, which explores the different ways that COVID-19 has changed and will continue to change the world.

Blue and Gold is a weekly podcast from the Ryersonian profiling each week’s top stories; created, hosted and produced by Jasmine Rach, Nojoud Al Mallees, Sidra Jafri and Alex Cyr.

