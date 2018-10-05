Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
-
A package about the consequences of the Ford government’s recent changes to elementary school curriculums
-
A package about the Toronto Community Housing Corporation’s lottery system for selecting tenants
