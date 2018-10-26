Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week: 

  •  A look at food insecurity among students and a new breakfast program
  • A follow up story on the future of safe injection and overdose prevention sites in Ontario

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Free speech challenged at Ryerson town hall on freedom of expression

Related Post

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 20

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 20
McGouran / Oct 3
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 20

Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 20
Staff / Mar 29
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 1

Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 1
Staff / Sep 18
Friday Five Audio Series – November 14, 2014

Friday Five Audio Series – November 14, 2014
Staff / Nov 14

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)