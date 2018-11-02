Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week: 

  • A story about impostor syndrome, and whether or not you can get rid of it
  • Meet a woman who busks for charity in our neighbourhood at Yonge-Dundas
  • Ryerson’s outreach centre + emergency childcare center loses its funding
 
Reach out to any of the audio producers and our podcast editor on Twitter at:
  • Nick Wapachee @nickwapachee
  • Tiffany Lam @tlmsy
  • Nicole Edwards @nic__416

 

 

