Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
-
A story about how the prison system is failing trans women
-
Mauve Grove on how venue closures in Toronto effect bands
-
Ryersonian’s Investigation of the RU Pass Campaign
