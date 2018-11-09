Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week: 

 
  • A story about how the prison system is failing trans women
  • Mauve Grove on how venue closures in Toronto effect bands
  • Ryersonian’s Investigation of the RU Pass Campaign

 

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Controversial Munk Debate happened at “just the right time,” free speech expert says

Related Post

Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 12

Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 12
Staff / Jan 26
The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 10

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 10
Soufi / Jan 28
The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 24

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 24
Staff / Nov 28
Former Ryerson player’s pro career cut short

Former Ryerson player’s pro career cut short
Lyle / Mar 5

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)