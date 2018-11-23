Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week: 

  • Two reporters witness a robbery on campus as they’re researching an increase in assaults on campus
  • How the use of a person’s preferred pronouns can make their lives so much easier
  • A documentary film making on the lack of safe spaces for queer women in Toronto
 
 

 

 

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

