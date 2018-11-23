Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
- Two reporters witness a robbery on campus as they’re researching an increase in assaults on campus
- How the use of a person’s preferred pronouns can make their lives so much easier
- A documentary film making on the lack of safe spaces for queer women in Toronto
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS