Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week: 

  • caterToronto creates space for immigrant women to break into Toronto’s food industry
  • Two homeless women finding safe space in Toronto’s assisted housing system — experts weigh in
 
 

 

 

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

