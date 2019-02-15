Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
-
What you need to know about the French university that is planned to be built right here in Toronto.
-
How women fit into the male-dominated world of eSports.
-
An interview with recent Ryerson RTA grad and co-host of the Inappropriate Questions podcast about the show and what you can expect from upcoming episodes.
