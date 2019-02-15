 

Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:

  • What you need to know about the French university that is planned to be built right here in Toronto. 

  • How women fit into the male-dominated world of eSports.

  • An interview with recent Ryerson RTA grad and co-host of the Inappropriate Questions podcast about the show and what you can expect from upcoming episodes.  

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Federal ministers announce future work skill hub in partnership with Ryerson

NEXT ARTICLE

Protesters demand federal government provide accessible health care for uninsured migrants

Related Post

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 27

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 27
Staff / Feb 6
Pop in for Pop Culture: January 24, 2014

Pop in for Pop Culture: January 24, 2014
Abedi / Jan 24
The Global Dialogue – Episode 2

The Global Dialogue – Episode 2
Staff / Apr 24
Friday Five Audio Series – November 7, 2014

Friday Five Audio Series – November 7, 2014
Staff / Nov 7

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)