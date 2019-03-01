Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
-
A preview of an audio doc about the history of Canada’s harsh immigration policies for people of African descent
-
How a Ryerson program aims to empower aspiring Black Canadian entrepreneurs
-
An interview with a recent Ryerson Business Management grad and his upcoming film production company, Outsider Genre.
