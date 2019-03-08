 

Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:

  • How the RSU credit card scandal and Doug Ford’s proposed opt-out options for ancillary fees could impact voter turnout at the RSU 2019 elections
  • #IWD2019: The ways Torontonians want to make the city a safer place for vulnerable women to be in
  • An interview with Tamar Myers at Ryerson’s Equity and Community Inclusion office, on the myths and realities of the gender wage gap

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

