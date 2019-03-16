Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
We have an interview with the upcoming RSU president, Vanessa Henry, who won the 2019 elections on March 14. We ask Henry about what’s in store for the RSU in the fall, in the wake of a financial scandal and university changes from the Ford government.
