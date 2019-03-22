 

Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:

  • Ryerson students walk out to protest the Ford government’s plans on OSAP and post-secondary education — how far will their activism take them?
  • How Toronto’s Muslim community is dealing with the issue of Islamophobia following the terror attacks in New Zealand
  • An interview with a Ryerson student and actor, who stars in a web series set in the Regent Park neighbourhood, titled “The Regent Park Project”

Music Credits:

Podington Bear, “Swale” “Raw Umber” “Three Colours” from freemusicarchive.org

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

New scholarship award for women in Ryerson STEM programs

