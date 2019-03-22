Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:
- Ryerson students walk out to protest the Ford government’s plans on OSAP and post-secondary education — how far will their activism take them?
- How Toronto’s Muslim community is dealing with the issue of Islamophobia following the terror attacks in New Zealand
- An interview with a Ryerson student and actor, who stars in a web series set in the Regent Park neighbourhood, titled “The Regent Park Project”
Music Credits:
Podington Bear, “Swale” “Raw Umber” “Three Colours” from freemusicarchive.org
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS