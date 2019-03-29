Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.
In this episode of Ryersonian This Week, we’re sharing the work of third-year journalism students from the Engaging with Democracy Initiative, from professor April Lindgren’s Ryerson course:
- How are friendships and acquaintanceships impacted when two different people live at opposite ends of the political spectrum? Some students share how they navigate those rocky waters
- A conversation with third-year students Yusra Javed and Charles Buckley on the Engaging with Democracy beat: what youth and political engagement looks like now, under the Ford government, including where young people aren’t getting involved, and how that could be a big problem.
