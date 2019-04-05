Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:

  • Why funding cuts to overdose-prevention sites in Toronto, despite what some may think, matters to Ryerson students too
  • Diving into the city’s homelessness crisis — its links to the lack of affordable housing, and why advocates say the city’s not doing enough
  • An interview with Brad Poulos, cannabis business expert, on how Ford’s pot shop lottery system means a slow start for brick and mortar dispensaries

Music Credits:

Podington Bear, “Enrichment” “Lake Victoria” and “Refraction” from freemusicarchive.org

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University.

