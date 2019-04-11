Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:

  • We talk to Justin Ling, host of the CBC Podcast series Uncover: The Village, which looks into the Bruce McArthur murders and ongoing investigations into underreported murders from Toronto’s Gay Village — some which go as far back as the 1970s.

This is our final episode for the 2018-19 academic year. Ryersonian This Week will be back in the fall of 2019.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: This Week for April 11, 2019

Related Post

Sneaker market goes digital

Sneaker market goes digital
Lee / Nov 9
The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 8

The Ryersonian Weekly Wrap: Episode 8
Sally / Nov 18
The Global Dialogue – Episode 3

The Global Dialogue – Episode 3
Staff / Apr 24
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 30

Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 30
Staff / Nov 9

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)