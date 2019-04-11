Ryersonian This Week is a news audio series produced by senior students in the School of Journalism in Toronto. It features weekly news from ryersonian.ca and from the community in Ryerson’s ward.

In this episode of Ryersonian This Week:

We talk to Justin Ling, host of the CBC Podcast series Uncover: The Village, which looks into the Bruce McArthur murders and ongoing investigations into underreported murders from Toronto’s Gay Village — some which go as far back as the 1970s.

This is our final episode for the 2018-19 academic year. Ryersonian This Week will be back in the fall of 2019.