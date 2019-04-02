Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

 

 

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for April 1, 2019

Related Post

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 1, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 1, 2018
Staff / Mar 1
RyersonianTV: November 25, 2016 – Black Friday, Paris terrorist attack averted, Florence Henderson dies at 82

RyersonianTV: November 25, 2016 – Black Friday, Paris terrorist attack averted, Florence Henderson dies at 82
Staff / Nov 25
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 6, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 6, 2018
Staff / Mar 6
RyersonianTV: Ghomeshi, Marilyn Monroe’s love letters and the skateboard of the future

RyersonianTV: Ghomeshi, Marilyn Monroe’s love letters and the skateboard of the future
Staff / Nov 12

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)