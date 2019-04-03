Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

 

 

 

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for April 2, 2019

Related Post

LIVE: RyersonianTV: Latest diagnosis on Mayor Rob Ford’s tumour and more

LIVE: RyersonianTV: Latest diagnosis on Mayor Rob Ford’s tumour and more
Orsini / Sep 11
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 29, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 29, 2018
Staff / Mar 29
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for January 29, 2019

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for January 29, 2019
Staff / Jan 29
RyersonianTV: September 23, 2016: Thunder Bay Police, Trudeau under fire, Hockey World Cup

RyersonianTV: September 23, 2016: Thunder Bay Police, Trudeau under fire, Hockey World Cup
Staff / Sep 23

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)