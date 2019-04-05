Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

 

 

 

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: This Week for April 4, 2019

Related Post

RyersonianTV: February 10, 2016 – Ghomeshi trial recap, MS awareness interview and Super Bowl highlights

RyersonianTV: February 10, 2016 – Ghomeshi trial recap, MS awareness interview and Super Bowl highlights
Staff / Feb 10
RyersonianTV: October 29, 2015 – Rob Ford cancer relapse, TTC sues over late streetcars, Raptors win home opener

RyersonianTV: October 29, 2015 – Rob Ford cancer relapse, TTC sues over late streetcars, Raptors win home opener
Staff / Oct 29
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for October 19, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for October 19, 2018
Staff / Oct 19
RyersonianTV for November 1, 2013

RyersonianTV for November 1, 2013
Staff / Nov 1

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)