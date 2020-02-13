NewscastsRyersonianTVVideos

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for February 13, 2020

by Ryersonian Staff
written by Ryersonian Staff

Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, weekdays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

 

 

This is a joint byline.

Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University.

It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV.

Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

0 comment
0
