Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Leave a Reply
Recent News
Greater representation of Indigenous staff and faculty comes one year after Ryerson’s TRC report
Nicole Di Donato / 18 Feb / 0
Protesters demand federal government provide accessible health care for uninsured migrants
Ryersonian Staff / 17 Feb / 0
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 37
Ryersonian Staff / 15 Feb / 0
Federal ministers announce future work skill hub in partnership with Ryerson
Kate Cekota / 14 Feb / 0
President’s office turns to Ryerson for answers
Ryersonian Staff / 14 Feb / 0
Community News
Our print issue will be a day late
Perikleous / Feb 13
University closed due to heavy snow and hazardous conditions
Cekota / Feb 12