Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Leave a Reply
Recent News
Campus fire cancels midterms
Anika Syeda / 3 Mar / 0
Ryersonian This Week Podcast: Finding My Black History
Lindsay Hanna / 1 Mar / 0
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 38
Lindsay Hanna / 1 Mar / 0
New RSU president releases statement in midst of ongoing controversy
Julia Nowicki / 1 Mar / 0
DeWever publishes 10 years of RSU financial audits
Anika Syeda / 1 Mar / 0