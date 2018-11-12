Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 9, 2018

Related Post

RyersonianTV: April 4, 2014

RyersonianTV: April 4, 2014
Staff / Apr 4
Ryerson Rams capture first silver medal at national championships

Ryerson Rams capture first silver medal at national championships
Staff / Mar 17
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for April 11, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for April 11, 2018
Staff / Apr 11
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 8, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 8, 2018
Staff / Mar 9

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)