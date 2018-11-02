Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Leave a Reply
Recent News
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 29
Ryersonian Staff / 2 Nov / 0
BREAKING: Ryerson votes ‘Yes’ for RU pass
Ryersonian Staff / 1 Nov / 0
Homeless Connect Toronto meets increasing demand for support services at the MAC
Ryan Moore / 1 Nov / 0
Ryerson students speak out against minimum wage freeze
Madison Macneil / 1 Nov / 0
RyersonianTV: This Week for October 31, 2018
Ryersonian Staff / 31 Oct / 0
Community News
Community says goodbye to historic Toronto corner
Wassermann / Oct 18
The future is foggy for marijuana dispensaries
Staff / Oct 17
United Way and Pantone create the colour of change
Walker / Oct 10