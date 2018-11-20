Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 19, 2018

Related Post

RyersonianTV: Crimea votes to join Russia

RyersonianTV: Crimea votes to join Russia
Staff / Mar 17
RyersonianTV: This Week for October 27, 2017

RyersonianTV: This Week for October 27, 2017
Staff / Oct 27
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 19, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 19, 2018
Staff / Nov 19
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 21, 2017

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 21, 2017
Staff / Nov 21

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)