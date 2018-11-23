Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Leave a Reply
Recent News
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 32
Ryersonian Staff / 23 Nov / 0
Partial campus evacuation as police investigate suspicious package
Victoria Shariati / 23 Nov / 0
RyersonianTV: This Week for November 21, 2018
Ryersonian Staff / 22 Nov / 0
UPDATE: Ryerson to push for law school despite provincial setback
Declan Keogh / 21 Nov / 0
Why using pronouns in the classroom matters
Nick Wapachee / 21 Nov / 0
Community News
Community says goodbye to historic Toronto corner
Wassermann / Oct 18
The future is foggy for marijuana dispensaries
Staff / Oct 17