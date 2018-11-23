Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for November 22, 2018

Related Post

RyersonianTV: March 31, 2016 : PM Trudeau visits Washington for Nuclear Security Summit, Breaking News about New Ryerson President, and What’s Trending?

RyersonianTV: March 31, 2016 : PM Trudeau visits Washington for Nuclear Security Summit, Breaking News about New Ryerson President, and What’s Trending?
Staff / Mar 31
RyersonianTV: John Tory announces his plan to fix gridlock in the city

RyersonianTV: John Tory announces his plan to fix gridlock in the city
Staff / Sep 16
RyersonianTV: SLC opening, RAC considers circus classes, and the 2015 Academy Awards

RyersonianTV: SLC opening, RAC considers circus classes, and the 2015 Academy Awards
Staff / Feb 23
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 12, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 12, 2018
Staff / Mar 12

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)