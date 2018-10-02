Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for October 1, 2018

Related Post

RyersonianTV: Explosion causes building to collapse in Manhattan, 2 dead

RyersonianTV: Explosion causes building to collapse in Manhattan, 2 dead
Staff / Mar 12
RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 16, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for March 16, 2018
Staff / Mar 16
RyersonianTV: City mayors meet, Peter Greste back home and MAC’s makeover for CIS Final 8

RyersonianTV: City mayors meet, Peter Greste back home and MAC’s makeover for CIS Final 8
Staff / Feb 5
RyersonianTV: Quebecor sells Sun Media English newspapers to Postmedia

RyersonianTV: Quebecor sells Sun Media English newspapers to Postmedia
Staff / Oct 6

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)