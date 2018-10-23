Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for October 22, 2018

Related Post

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for September 25, 2018

RyersonianTV: Morning Update for September 25, 2018
Staff / Sep 25
RyersonianTV: February 11, 2016 – Live Ghomeshi trial, sharing economy panel and Harry Potter returns

RyersonianTV: February 11, 2016 – Live Ghomeshi trial, sharing economy panel and Harry Potter returns
Staff / Feb 11
RyersonianTV: November 6, 2014

RyersonianTV: November 6, 2014
Staff / Nov 6
RyersonianTV: March 17, 2016 : Rams CIS Preview, Quebec Corruption Breaking News, and Interview with Luke Galati

RyersonianTV: March 17, 2016 : Rams CIS Preview, Quebec Corruption Breaking News, and Interview with Luke Galati
Staff / Mar 17

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)