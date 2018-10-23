Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Leave a Reply
Recent News
Government slashes funding for new Ryerson campus in Brampton
Fakiha Baig / 23 Oct / 0
Man in severe condition after falling from second floor of Eaton Centre
Ruty Korotaev / 23 Oct / 0
Kristyn Wong-Tam claims seat in Toronto Centre for third term as city councillor
Tanja Saric / 23 Oct / 0
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 27
Ryersonian Staff / 19 Oct / 0
Ryerson hasn’t hired new full-time Indigenous faculty
Denise Paglinawan / 19 Oct / 0
Community News
Community says goodbye to historic Toronto corner
Wassermann / Oct 18
The future is foggy for marijuana dispensaries
Staff / Oct 17
United Way and Pantone create the colour of change
Walker / Oct 10
Raptors take over the MAC
Lam / Oct 7