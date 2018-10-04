Ryersonian TV: Morning Update can be seen live on Facebook, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Leave a Reply
Recent News
Ryerson announces FCAD partnership with Universal Music Group
Maxwell Asper / 4 Oct / 0
Unlikely roommates
Ruty Korotaev / 4 Oct / 0
RyersonianTV: This Week for October 3, 2018
Ryersonian Staff / 3 Oct / 0
What the deficit could mean for Ryerson
Victoria Shariati / 3 Oct / 0
Needles disposal program expands
Tiffany Lam / 3 Oct / 0
Community News
What the deficit could mean for Ryerson
Shariati / Oct 3
Ryersonian’s top five sights at Nuit Blanche Toronto 2018
Gamrot / Sep 29
Seniors Seeking Understanding of LGBTQ+ Issues
Craig-Evans / Sep 28