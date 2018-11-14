Ryersonian TV: This Week can be seen live on Facebook, Wednesdays at 12 p.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Recent News
RyersonianTV: This Week for November 14, 2018
Ryersonian Staff / 14 Nov / 0
Holocaust survivor recounts his experiences during the Second World War
Ruty Korotaev / 14 Nov / 0
First Nations want a seat at the table for Ring of Fire development
Ryersonian Staff / 14 Nov / 0
Exhibit challenges myths about the Canadian North
Anna Wassermann / 14 Nov / 0
Student loan stress: rate hikes could delay paying off that debt
Stefanie Marotta / 14 Nov / 0
Community News
Community says goodbye to historic Toronto corner
Wassermann / Oct 18
The future is foggy for marijuana dispensaries
Staff / Oct 17