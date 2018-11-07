Ryersonian TV: This Week can be seen live on Facebook, Wednesdays at 12 p.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Nursing students to receive naloxone training

Related Post

Theft in the RCC

Theft in the RCC
Bogdan / Feb 14
TIMELINE: Breaking down the debate on the missing and murdered indigenous women in Canada

TIMELINE: Breaking down the debate on the missing and murdered indigenous women in Canada
Fitzgerald / Mar 18
LIVE: Council votes to reduce Rob Ford’s office budget

LIVE: Council votes to reduce Rob Ford’s office budget
/ Nov 18
Profs nervous after finding lecture notes online

Profs nervous after finding lecture notes online
Nemers / Apr 8

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)