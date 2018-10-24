Ryersonian TV: This Week can be seen live on Facebook, Wednesdays at 12 p.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Campus security cracking down on skateboarders at Lake Devo

Related Post

Social experiment: Would you stop a theft on campus?

Social experiment: Would you stop a theft on campus?
St. Jacques / Feb 13
Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 8

Ryersonian This Week Podcast Episode 8
Hanna / Nov 10
Hotline Sprain: Did 6 Fest just lose its ‘Surprise guest?’

Hotline Sprain: Did 6 Fest just lose its ‘Surprise guest?’
Boivin / Oct 6
Rams squeak by Ottawa to set up OUA title defence versus Carleton

Rams squeak by Ottawa to set up OUA title defence versus Carleton
Sheikh / Mar 3

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)