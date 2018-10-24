Ryersonian TV: This Week can be seen live on Facebook, Wednesdays at 12 p.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Leave a Reply
Recent News
RyersonianTV: This Week for October 24, 2018
Ryersonian Staff / 24 Oct / 0
Campus security cracking down on skateboarders at Lake Devo
Ryersonian Staff / 24 Oct / 0
Good Food Centre sees success after last year’s referendum
Nicole Brumley / 24 Oct / 0
Campus free speech essential for thoughtful debate, former ACLU president says
Ryan Rocca / 24 Oct / 0
Q&A with inductees to 2018 Rams Hall of Fame
Benjamin Shelley / 24 Oct / 0
Community News
Community says goodbye to historic Toronto corner
Wassermann / Oct 18
The future is foggy for marijuana dispensaries
Staff / Oct 17
United Way and Pantone create the colour of change
Walker / Oct 10
Raptors take over the MAC
Lam / Oct 7