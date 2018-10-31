Ryersonian TV: This Week can be seen live on Facebook, Wednesdays at 12 p.m. This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This is a joint byline. Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University. It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV. Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Scared of STEM? These kids aren’t

Related Post

Ryersonian Webcast for March 7, 2013

Ryersonian Webcast for March 7, 2013
Staff / Apr 23
Gone in 60 seconds: DMZ hosts rapid-fire pitching competition

Gone in 60 seconds: DMZ hosts rapid-fire pitching competition
Huffman / Nov 19
RyersonianTV: October 26, 2016 – Nurse charged with murder, Iraq fights to reclaim mosul and an interview with a Ryerson student that got ticketed on Parliament Hill

RyersonianTV: October 26, 2016 – Nurse charged with murder, Iraq fights to reclaim mosul and an interview with a Ryerson student that got ticketed on Parliament Hill
Staff / Oct 26
TTC board approves U-Pass, student referendum still needed

TTC board approves U-Pass, student referendum still needed
Staff / Mar 21

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)