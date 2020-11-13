RyersonianTV: Weekend Update for November 13, 2020

This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.
Article links –
Minassian admits to attack but denies criminal responsibility on first day of van attack trial by Matthew Best
Ryerson joins other post-secondary institutions in COVID-19 research by Mahad Arale
How to navigate seasonal depression by Sabrina Pourghassemi
This is a joint byline.
Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University.
It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV.
Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.