RyersonianTV: Weekend Update for November 13, 2020

by Ryersonian Staff
This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

Article links –

Minassian admits to attack but denies criminal responsibility on first day of van attack trial by Matthew Best 

Ryerson joins other post-secondary institutions in COVID-19 research by Mahad Arale

How to navigate seasonal depression by Sabrina Pourghassemi

