RyersonianTV: Weekend Update for November 6, 2020

by Ryersonian Staff
written by Ryersonian Staff

This newscast is produced by final year students at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

Why should you care about the American election? by Paula Tran

How social media influencers are trying to get the U.S. youth vote by Sidra Jafri And Nabeeha Baig

The U.S. election and the Black student vote by Mahad Arale

The dangers of the U.S. election as its own entertainment industry by Jasmine Rach And Kayla Empey

Ryerson set to launch PhD in urban health next year by Alex Cyr 

Indigenous concerns over RSU’s stall on Ryerson statue and name change by Paula Tran 

Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University.

It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV.

Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

