Janice Fukakusa begins her term as the new chancellor of Ryerson University today.



Fukakusa is the school’s fifth chancellor, and the first woman to occupy this role. During her three-year term, she will act as the ceremonial head of the university and its ambassador to local, national and international events.



In a press release from June, Ryerson revealed that its board of governors had recommended Fukakusa for the role. Fukakusa has been chair of the board of governors since 2013, and started as a board member in 2002.



In that same press release, she was quoted as saying that she looks forward to continue driving more change at Ryerson and maintaining its leadership in innovation and diversity.



Fukakusa has an executive background in finance and banking and spent over 30 years at RBC bank. She has served as chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.



In 2016, she was named one of American Banker magazine’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking. She held this position for four consecutive years.



Fukakusa obtained a bachelor’s degree from U of T, a master’s from York and an honorary doctorate of laws from York’s Osgoode Hall. She is replacing Lawrence Bloomberg as chancellor.