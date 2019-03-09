The Ryerson Student Senate and Board of Governor elections have concluded, giving the university a new cohort of student representatives for academic matters and management of its finances and strategic planning.



The elections ran from March 4 to 7, with the senate seats comprising of: four undergraduate student seats; one undergraduate student seat from each faculty; one seat for the Ted Rogers School of Management; and two seats for Yeates School of Graduate Studies and the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education.



If a student was acclaimed, it means no candidate ran against them and no election was run.



The Board of Governors election sought to fill roles for student members, an administrative staff member and teaching faculty members. The vote for student members saw a small decline in the participation rate from the year prior, with 4.2 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot for the 2019 election compared to 4.9 per cent in 2018.



The voter turnout for staff saw an increase in 2019 however, at 39.2 per cent participation compared to 31.8 per cent in 2018.



SENATORS

AT-LARGE STUDENTS ELECTED:

ARIF, Mehreen, Business Management, Ted Rogers School of Management

KARP, Olivia Nicole, Politics & Governance, Faculty of Arts

SHAHID, Hamza, Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science

SPAGNUOLO, Julia, Urban & Regional Planning, Faculty of Community Services

FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE CANDIDATES ELECTED or ACCLAIMED:

Faculty of Arts (FoA)

KEWAL, Justina, Politics & Governance

Faculty of Communication and Design (FCAD)

NGUYEN, Minh-Khoi Kavin, Interior Design (ACCLAIMED)

Faculty of Community Services (FCS)

DONATO-WOODGER, Simon, Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing



Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science (FEAS)

SALMAN, Danny, Computer Engineering



Faculty of Science (FoS)

MAHABIR, Jesse, Biomedical Science (ACCLAIMED)

Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM)

MOGHADDAS, Milad, Business Management



Yeates School of Graduate Studies (YSGS)

ELSAYED, Hamdy, Civil Engineering (PhD)

PARK, Katey, Psychology (PhD)

G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education (CE)

BITONDO, Domenic, Economics & Finance (ACCLAIMED)

PREVOST, Vanessa, Business Management (ACCLAIMED)



BOARD OF GOVERNORS

Student Members

Sadat Ahmed, Karol Bahnan and Ahmadreza (Reza) Khonsari – each for a term of one year

Administrative Staff Member

Jennifer Gonzales – for a term of two years

Teaching Faculty Members

Catherine Ellis and Michael Kolios – for a term of two years