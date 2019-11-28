Ryerson’s zZz Zone looking for more nappers as exam season approaches

Nap clinic provides 30 minutes of respite for students

(Photo courtesy of Ryerson University)

For the second consecutive semester, Ryerson is opening its second iteration of the nap clinic to provide exam-weary students a safe space to get some shut-eye on campus.

Pioneered by former Health Promotions Program Coordinator Juannittah Kamera, Ryerson’s zZz Zone allows students to book one of 10 napping stations between Dec. 3 and 14 for naps up to 30 minutes at a time, followed by guided stretching upon waking.

“Sleep has a big impact on (students’) performances,” said current Health Promotions Program Coordinator Maryam Goudarzi. “(The nap clinic) provides a good opportunity for students to take a break and then continue studying, especially commuters.”

According to Ryerson’s health data, 32 per cent of students say sleep has a profound impact on their academics, rivaling stress, anxiety, depression and work as other factors affecting academic performance. Ryerson’s health data also says a large proportion of college students are sleep deprived, getting less than the recommended eight hours of sleep per night.

“When exams come up, the first thing that (students) want to cut is sleep and diet,” Goudarzi said. “It’s not very healthy. It has a big effect on mood, anxiety, stress — all of it, really.”

When it comes to improving mood and balancing stress during exam season, Goudarzi said it’s a good idea to make sure that students try their best to exercise and eat their meals on time.

“The best way you could prepare for the next two weeks is to take care of your health first,” she said.

While napping isn’t a good replacement for proper sleep, it can help students refocus and regain energy for more productive studies later. The zZz Zone’s page says napping helps increase alertness, focus, energy, motor performance, as well as decreasing moodiness.

Time slots for the nap clinic, located in POD50B, run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Interested Ryerson students can use this calendar to book a time at the clinic.