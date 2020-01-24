NewsOn CampusSecurityTop stories

Security incident involving syringe reported on Ryerson campus

by Lior Kozai
written by Lior Kozai

Ryerson Security deemed the incident to be ‘mischief’

A security incident was reported in a Kerr Hall South washroom. (Ryersonian file photo)

A person on Ryerson’s campus reported a security incident on Jan. 18 when a syringe pricked them in a washroom in Kerr Hall South.

The school’s community safety page listed the incident as “mischief.” The press release said that when the person was “using the toilet paper dispenser in the washroom, an uncapped syringe came out of the dispenser and pricked their leg.”

The person who reported the incident was a “community guest.”

They sought medical assistance and reported the incident to Ryerson Security, as well as Toronto Police Service. The person who reported the incident had no visible injuries.

Ryerson Security did not provide further information on whether related incidents have occurred on campus.

Ryerson’s Office of Public Affairs has not yet responded to a request for comment.

0 comment
0
Fourth-year journalism student at Ryerson, sports and copy editor at The Ryersonian, writer at Raptors Rapture, and soon-to-be TSN intern.

